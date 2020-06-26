Woman Gives Birth on Board Shramik Special Train, Piyush Goyal Welcomes 'Cry of Joy'

Indian Railways has been running Shramik Special trains since May 1 for transporting migrant workers to their home state. The migrants got stranded after the imposition of coronavirus lockdown across the country.

These trains have been in news for various reasons, including route diversion, death of migrants while travelling and women giving birth onboard them.

Recently, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal informed that a woman delivered a baby aboard Secunderabad-Howrah Special train, a Shramik Special. The minister also shared the photo of mother and the newborn.

He said, “Healthy Baby, Healthy Mother: Railways welcomes a cry of joy as a heathy baby boy takes birth aboard the Secunderabad-Howrah Special train.”



She gave birth to the child with the help of Railway doctors and medical team.

The woman, who was identified as Saira Fatima, felt labour pain during her journey, following which Railways was informed, reported Prameya News. The train was stopped at Khurda Road, where the doctors and medical team attended to the woman.





Later, the officials sent both mother and newborn to a local hospital. As per the report, they are in a good condition.

Reacting to Goyal’s post, netizens heaped praise on Railway doctors and gave blessings to the baby.

One user said, “Salute to Indian Railways,” while the other wrote, “Hats off to Railway doctors team.”

Goyal on June 22 said on the micro-blogging site that the national transporter had run 4,500 Shramik Special trains to transport 75 lakh migrants.

Last month, a report by PTI said that 30 children were born onboard Shramik Special trains since the beginning of May.