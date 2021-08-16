Woman Gives Birth on Road in MP After Ambulance Fails to Reach on Time

A 25-year-old pregnant woman from Madhya Pradesh’s Satna district gave birth to her child on the road after an ambulance failed to arrive at her home due to poor conditions of the route. The road connecting the village of this woman named Neelam Adivasi was not in proper condition. The route had become almost unmotorable after the recent rains and the ambulance had to wait for her at the boundary of the village.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Neelam’s husband Pankaj Adivasi said that he called the ambulance service Janani Express after his wife started experiencing labour pain on Sunday (August 15). However, when the ambulance driver reached the village, he expressed his inability to come to their doorsteps as the road was broken. The couple who belonged to Satna’s Bihradongri village had no other option but to walk on muddy roads to reach the ambulance waiting at the border of the village.

They started their walk, but Neelam could not hold the baby in her womb and gave birth on the road. Fortunately, she and the newborn baby were rushed to the hospital where their condition is now reportedly stable. Pankaj lashed out at the ‘corrupt’ system and said that while he is thankful that his wife and newborn baby are safe, the system treated the family very badly. He added that the problem of muddy roads was not new but nothing was done to change the situation. The roads in the village become very muddy and unmotorable in every rainy season. While the locals have staged several protests to highlight the problem, nothing significant was done.

Block Medical officer of the area, Dr Sarvesh Singh said that the ambulance did not drive inside the village road because there was a hundred per cent chance of the vehicle getting stuck in the muddy road. However, the driver and the attendant ensured that the woman was brought to the hospital in time after the delivery.

An enquiry into the incident has been ordered by district collector Ajay Katesaria.

