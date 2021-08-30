Woman Gives Birth to Baby Inside Panvel-bound Train, Officials Ensure Timely Help

A woman on board the Gorakhpur Panvel Express delivered a baby girl inside the train. Railway officials acted swiftly and deboarded her at Bhusawal station in Maharashtra’s Jalgaon district to provide medical support to her. A woman doctor attended to the new mother and the baby and later they were shifted to a hospital for further treatment.

The Ministry of Railways on Monday posted two pictures of the mother and her newborn on its Twitter timeline. In the first picture, the newborn, wrapped in a blanket, appears to be crying. The second click featured the child in deep sleep next to the mother on the hospital bed.

Baby Girl delivered in Train:A lady passenger travelling in Train no.05065 Gorakhpur - Panvel delivered a baby girl enroute.She was immediately attended by a lady Railway Dr. at Bhusawal station.She was provided medicines & shifted to Civil Hospital for further treatment. pic.twitter.com/OXdXuOChMu — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) August 30, 2021

Social media users posted their comments and congratulated the mother on the safe delivery. While many lauded the Indian Railways for carefully handling the situation and providing immediate medical assistance, some suggested that the railway should issue a special free travel pass for the baby. A user wrote, “Railway should give her lifetime free travelling in India as a gift. May god bless the child”.

Check some reactions here:

One more feather in the cap of our "railways".— Adv AV Sivasankaran. (@AvSivasankaran) August 30, 2021

New IndiaDoctors available in train… https://t.co/7VQuEYPCA6— Rocky (@RAM_MANDIR2020) August 30, 2021

However, this is not the first time that a woman has delivered a baby on a moving train. Earlier this month, a woman travelling on a train from Mumbai to Haryana’s Hisar gave birth to her boy with help from women co-passengers. The woman boarded the train with her brother from Gujarat’s Bharuch and was on her way to her home in Haryana. She experienced labour pain while the train was about to reach the Ratangarh station in Rajasthan.

Railway officials arranged a team of medical support at the approaching station after receiving the information. However, the delivery could not wait and women co-passengers got together to help her deliver the baby safely inside the train.

