Woman Gives Birth To her Own Granddaughter at Age 61

After a lot of tests and preparation, doctors at Omaha’s University of Nebraska Medical Centre helped create a foetus through in vitro fertilistion (IVF), by using Matthew’s sperm and eggs from Elliot’s sister, Lea Yribe.

Shantanu David | News18.com

Updated:April 1, 2019, 12:01 PM IST
Image for representation. (Image: Reuters)
You gotta do what you gotta do. And if a male gay couple is looking to have a child of their own together, you have to find a creative solution.

Matthew Eledge and Elliot Dougherty wanted to have a child to experience the next stage of their relationship and so Matthew's mother offered to help them overcome one of the obvious hurdles to their desire: that of who would carry the foetus.

After a lot of tests and preparation, doctors at Omaha’s University of Nebraska Medical Centre helped create a foetus through in vitro fertilistion (IVF), by using Matthew’s sperm and eggs from Elliot’s sister, Lea Yribe.

“There was no moment of hesitation. It was natural instinct.” Ms Eledge told KETV-News in an interview.

“When you are gay and married and want to have a kid, you go into it with knowledge that you are going to have to create a family in a special way,” said Eledge, adding, “There are creative, unique ways to build a family. We are thankful with how the whole process worked. We are really grateful that both Uma and her grandma are here, happy and healthy.

He also thanked the medical professionals involved in the birth, saying, “The entire team from doctors to nurses to lab techs showed a beautiful balance of professionalism and compassion. For the time being, we’re just going to relax and enjoy this moment.”


