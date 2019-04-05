Woman Goes into Labour at McDonald's Outlet, Cops Help Deliver 'McBaby'

Cops from the City of Madera Police Department in California have been going viral on social media and for all the right reasons after they helped deliver the baby of a woman who ent in labour at a McDonald's joint.The cops were called in along with paramedics from Pistoresi Ambulance Services when a woman went into active labour at a McDonald's burger outlet in Madera City on Monday night. Since there was no time to carry the woman to a hospital, the paramedics and the cops turned the burger joint's lobby into a makeshift maternity ward.Sharing a slice of all the action, the Madera City Police wrote on Facebook, "It's not every day you get to help deliver a newborn baby at McDonald's. Last night, officers responded to McDonald's regarding a woman who was in active labor".Thankfully, the delivery was a success and the woman ended up giving birth to a healthy baby boy. A picture of the adorable new-born was shared by the police."The great paramedics delivered a healthy baby boy. The mother and the baby were transported to the hospital and they are both doing well," the police wrote in e Facebook post.The image of the baby along with the cop and paramedic went viral on social media with many christening the baby as "McBaby"."The way that officer is looking at that baby....it’s a proud day for Madera PD!!!," one FB user wrote. Another said that a "little nugget" had been born.This is not the first time that a restaurant has acted as a delivery room in the US. Last year, a woman went into labour at a Chick-fil-A store in San Antonio, Texas.