Woman Goes to Doctor Thinking She has Kidney Stones, Gives Birth to Triplets

A South Dakota woman who recently gave birth to triplets says she didn’t find out about her pregnancy until she went to the hospital with what she thought were kidney stones.

KOTA-TV reports Dannette Giltz, of Sturgis, gave birth to the healthy triplets on Aug. 10.

Giltz says that despite having two other children, she did not know she was 34 weeks pregnant. She says that when she started having pains, she thought it was from kidney stones, which she has had before. Doctors told her she was actually in labor — with multiple babies.

The triplets were born within four minutes. Each weighed about 4 pounds (1.8 kilograms.)

"You don't ever see triplets being conceived naturally, let alone going 34 weeks without knowing. So, everyone's like I can't believe it, I'm like we're still in shock, trust me, we know what you mean like I go to the doctor's thinking I'll have surgery for kidney stones and end up going into labor with a c-section that night. It's crazy," said Dannette, she said in interview to Kota-TV.

There is even a fundraiser posted by a friend to help with the baby supplies, where Dannette details her story.

I” started getting pains in my back and in my side felt like kidney stones cuz ive had them once before ...so i just keept pushing on tell saturday i was in so much pain all i could do was lay in bed and cry it hurt to move and even breath....so went to urgent care thinking im going to have to have surgery to break the stones up... well dr comes back in after doing a urine sample and said ur pregnant....so they got the portable heart moniter they use and did a ultrasound and said theres possible twins....she needs to go to spearfish now ....so get to spearfish and in about 2 hours they confirmed twins as there was 2 heart beats....well they noticed the pains i was feeling was actually contractions...so the dr checked i was 4cm dialated so i had to be rushed by ambulance to rapid city hospital....get there and they did ultrasound and seen one baby feet first so i would need a c.section .... dr came in checked me i was 6cm dialated so they moved veary quickly got me into surgery.. well dr goes baby a is a boy ...baby b is a girl so it was quite ...then dr yells i need another blanket theres a third ....i ended up having triplets 1 boy 2 girls .... thats the story i never felt movement i never got morning sickness nothing!”

(With inputs from Associated Press.)

