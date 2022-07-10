Woman Grooving to Desi Songs With No Worry in the World is Pure Joy to Watch

There is an old saying – age is just a number – and this woman in a viral video is proving it right. In the last few months, a number of elderly people have taken the internet by storm with his dance moves, quirky dialogues, and adorable reactions. Now, a video of an elderly woman dancing to various Hindi and Punjabi songs has gone viral. The woman, in a very carefree manner, danced to these tunes, leaving the netizens impressed. Well, dance like no one is watching you and this desi Dadi is clearly dropping cues how to do it.

The clip was shared by a Twitter handle and has managed to garner 103K views. “I love this women so much, so so happy to see her living her life on her own terms and conditions,” read the caption of the video. Watch the video here:

I love this women so much, so so happy to see her living her life on her own terms and conditions ♥️♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/DUUh7LoMnt — Nazish mirza (@nazish_zeb) July 8, 2022

Tweeples can also be seen Retweeting the video with their captions. “Now this is living life on own terms! Don’t know who she is but sending her loads of love!” wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “She herself make videos in this getup both Husband and wife are young & very Creative Good chemistry in-between them.”

In another similar story, an elderly woman was spotted rocking the dance stage with her super energetic dance on Saami Saaami. The woman danced to the tune, which is from the movie Pushpa: The Rise. In the clip, Mounika Yadav’s popular song Saami Saami plays in the background as the Dadi goes bonkers and shows off her nimble movements. Well, dance like no one is watching you and this desi Dadi is clearly dropping cues how to do it. The clip was shared by an Instagram page, which goes by the name – Gidda Company. So far, the clip has amassed over 59,000 plays leaving the netizens entertained and tons of comments. The page had further asked its followers to tag people who will dance like the Dadi in the future.

While some drew hilarious comparisons between the dadi and Bollywood star Nora Fatehi, a user stated that there are chances the actor might copy the viral dadi’s energetic dance moves. Another user even called the dadi “female version of champak chacha.” The clip has left the internet in splits but this isn’t the first time dancing moves of an elderly have taken the internet by storm.

