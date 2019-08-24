Woman Hears 'Swooshing Sound' In Her Ear, Turns Out to be Venomous Spider

Doctors in United States removed a venomous spider from a woman’s ear after she went to get checked for what she thought were side effects of an allergy shot.

"I woke up Tuesday hearing a bunch of swooshing and water in my left ear. It was like when you went swimming and you have all of that water in your ear," Susie Torres told Fox 4.

The Kansas City resident had initially thought the odd sensation was due to “effects of an allergy shot.”

It wasn’t.

A medical assistant who first checked Torres “ran out” to “get a couple more people," the woman told KSHB-TV. "She then said, 'I think you have an insect in there.'"

Doctors “worked their magic” and removed a dime-sized brown recluse spider from her ear.

“I never thought they would crawl in your ear or any part of your body,” said Torres, who was told by doctors that she was lucky not to have been bitten by the spider.

Now, the woman is leaving nothing to chance before going to bed.

“I went and put some cotton balls in my ear last night, because I did not have any ear plugs,” she was quoted as saying. “I’m pretty terrified of spiders.”

Adult brown recluse spiders are about 3/8 inches long and about 3/16 inches wide, according to an Ohio State University fact sheet.

Their bites can cause itching, muscle pain, increased sweating, headaches, nausea and/or a fever.

