Woman Helps Local Kids Find Their Football, Gets a Pleasant Surprise on Her Doorstep

Happiness can sometimes come in a handwritten note and a few bars of chocolate, and if you do not believe it, then you just have to take a look at this tweet that is doing the rounds on the internet. On Sunday, Twitter user Dolly Sud, a resident of East Midlands, England, shared a few pictures of a surprise that was awaiting her at the doorstep. The Hospital Mental Health Pharmacist and Final year PhD student showed how a bunch of kids living in her neighbourhood expressed their gratitude to her after she helped them find their football.

In a handwritten note that was placed next to two chocolates, the kids wrote that they were very grateful to her for helping them find their football in her garden last week. The letter further mentioned that the kids needed the ball for an essential football match and had they not found the ball, they couldn’t have played the game, which would have been a ‘catastrophe’. The note ended with the kids saying that they are ‘eternally grateful’ to the ‘Miss lady’. The note was written by three siblings aged eight, six, and five years old.

With over 72.3k likes and over 5k retweets, the tweet has resonated with several Twitter users. Commenting on the tweet, one user wondered if the world has got a place for such kids, while another user wondered who brought up these bunch of sweet kids.

Another user who was clearly surprised by this act of kindness expressed her plight and wrote that on the contrary, her siblings leave bread crumbs on the bed so that she can be irritated.

Commending Dolly’s gesture of returning the ball, one comment read that it was an awesome thing to do as neighbours that send the balls back are amazing.

Some comments also observed how neat the child’s handwriting was who addressed Dolly as ‘Dear Miss Lady’. While some users just could not believe that such sort of kindness existed in the world anymore.