Woman Holds Her Fake Funeral and Forces Relatives to Mourn in Santiago, Says It was a 'Dream'

You must have seen people rehearsing for dance and other art performances, but have you heard of someone having a full-dress rehearsal for their own funeral? What? Yes, you heard that right.

According to Daily Mail, a 59-year-old woman named Mayra Alonzo decided to hold a full-dress rehearsal for her own funeral. She lay in a coffin for several hours with friends and family mourning her death and bidding her tearful goodbye. However, some of them could not really play along and were seen smiling and snapping photos with their phone. We do not blame them for it though.

The bizarre ceremony took place at end of April in the city of Santiago, The Dominican Republic.

Marya arrived at ‘her’ funeral in a hearse, dressed in a white gown. To replicate the look of a corpse in a mortuary she even stuffed cotton on her nostrils and had a floral crown on the head. The mock funeral cost 710 Euro with the money going for the coffin and buying refreshments for the guests who had come to ‘mourn’.

Marya thanked her friends, family and neighbours for helping her to organize this funeral and called it a ‘dream come true’. She added that if even if she died tomorrow, no one should do anything for her because she had done ‘it all’. Marya went on to advise people present at the funeral to ‘not die any time soon’ as it’s ‘warm and lonely’ inside the coffin.

Meanwhile, this bizarre funeral experiment was at the receiving end of criticism by social media users online. Many were irked by this fake funeral and slammed her for holding at a time when many across the world have lost their loved ones to deaths caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, Marya added that the deaths during the pandemic had inspired her to celebrate her life with a fake funeral.

