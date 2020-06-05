Woman Holds Solo Protest March against George Floyd's Killing after Her Friends Refuse to Join

The killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police triggered a wave of protests across the United States. Tens of thousands of people came out on streets to demand justice for the deceased and put an end to racism.

But a woman decided to go on a solo protest march over the death of Floyd after her friends didn’t turn up.

The woman’s son Jeorge shared visuals from the lone protest march. Through the post’s caption, Jeorge revealed her mother had to carry out the solo protest march “since none of her friends wanted to join her”.

In the clip, the woman can be seen holding a placard reading, “I can’t breathe” and on the other side of the banner “repent” is written. Jeorge said his mother walked for about half a mile.

In her protest march, the woman is seen pulling a cart with American flag attached on it. “This was aimed at all her Christian friends that are now fighting with her to protect their white fragility. The rooster in the Bible represents repentance for those who are wondering,” Jeorge captioned the post.



Since being shared online, the tweet has gone viral, with over 1.5 million people liking the post, and over 2 lakh users have retweeted it.

Impressed with the gesture, netizens lauded the woman for her act of bravery. One person said, “Your mom is a queen and I’d be blessed to call her a friend. I love the rooster. God used a rooster to bring Peter back to repentance. She gets it. She may have walked alone but the most important one, definitely saw her.”

Another user wrote, “Your mother is not only brave but a true believer in our Lord and the word of God. What courage and grace you should be so proud of her”.



Touched with the support from the online community, Jeorge said, “Mom is over the moon and is so grateful to all of you for the overwhelming love and support! Thanks everyone so much you seriously have no idea”.