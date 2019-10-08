Woman Hospitalised after Being Shot in Thigh by 7-Month Old Labrador

In a bizarre incident, an Oklahoma woman was shot in her leg by a pet dog last week inside a car.

Tina Springer (44) was riding in a car with her driver Brent Parks(79) and a labrador Molly, when they had to pull the car for a passing train.

According to reports, the car had a loaded 0.22-calibre handgun, kept in the front seats' centre console.

The 7-month old Molly, who was seated in the backseat, got spooked by the passing train and jumped onto the console causing the accidental firing from the handgun. Springer was shot in her left thigh, which was "bleeding pretty bad".

Parks then immediately called 911 and according to a police report obtained by The Washington Post, an official who responded to the emergency call found 'three shell casings and a burn mark under the center console'.

"This is the first time I’ve ever heard of a dog shooting a person,” an official from the Enid police department told KOCO.

Springer was taken to a hospital and received treatment. Meanwhile, Molly was taken back home and will be kept away from trains.

Investigators say that they don't suspect any foul play in the incident and has urged people to safely transport firearms.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.