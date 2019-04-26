English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Woman in Beijing Finds Feathers In McDonald's Chicken Wings
The sight made the girl nauseous. But by then, she had already eaten three chicken wings.
A woman in Beijing has claimed that her daughter took a bite of her McDonald's McWings and found feathers in her meal, a media report said on Friday.
The sight made the girl nauseous. But by then, she had already eaten three chicken wings, reports The Straits Times.
They were part of a takeaway meal that was purchased on the evening of April 21.
While she did not show signs of illness, the incident did affect the girl's appetite.
Her mother went to the restaurant to alert them of her discovery but declined the compensation offered by McDonald's.
"The feathers were still attached to the chicken wing. We have questions about how the restaurant handles food safety," she told the media.
The fast-food giant apologised to the customer on April 23, and said that it has launched a probe into the incident.
