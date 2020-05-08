Woman in Burqa Hailed as Corona Warrior for Disinfecting Temples and Gurudwaras in Delhi

In a shining example of communal harmony, a burqa-clad woman from Delhi has been going viral on the internet after she was spotted disinfecting temples, churches, gurudwaras and mosques amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Imrana Saifi, a resident of North Delhi, has been visiting religious places of worship in the area every day along with a sanitiser tank to disinfect the buildings.

Saifi, who is a mother of two, has gathered her own team of "corona-warriors" and even though she observes fast for Ramzaan every day, Saifi is unwavering in her initiative. Every day, she visits religious places of worship such as the Nav Durga temple in Nehru Nagar to sanitise the buildings, NDTV reported.

According to the corona-warrior, she has faced no problems either from temple priests or from locals. In fact, Saifi told NDTV that the priests have been welcoming and help her in her rounds. The report also mentioned that Saifi managed to get the sanitiser tank after requesting local authorities.

Not just religious places, Saifi also provides aid to those affected by the violence that ensued in North East Delhi in February following the clashes between supporters of the Citizenship Amendment Act (2019) and anti-CAA protesters.

Earlier in April, fake news about burqa clad women spitting in houses in Kota to spread coronavirus went viral. A fact-check by AltNews, however, found the video to not be entirely true. While the women did spit at people's houses, it was with the intention of scorning the families that did not pay alms. A detailed investigation by the police found that the women spitting had nothing to do with coronavirus.

The incident came in the backdrop of heightened communal tensions and widespread Islamophobia following the Tablighi Jamaat gathering in New Delhi's Nizamuddin in March which led to an exacerbation in positive coronavirus cases across the country. Many on social media hailed it as an example of communal harmony and India's diversity.

