Woman in London Falls Ill, Dies After Consuming Cannabis 'Gummies' Candy

In a scary incident, a woman in London allegedly died after eating a cannabis sweet. This happened when the woman fell ill with a friend after eating the ‘gummies’ which they purchased from a dealer in Ilford last month. Her friend managed to somehow recover but the woman couldn’t. The Metropolitan Police in a statement said, “The woman and a 21-year-old friend each ate one sweet, and both immediately felt unwell. Officers and ambulance colleagues were called to an address in South Park Drive, Ilford at around 23.30hrs on 29 March. Both women were taken to an east London hospital."

“Sadly, the 23-year-old woman died at the hospital on Saturday, 2 April. The woman’s identity is not being released at this time.”

A man has been arrested. He has been charged with possession with intent to supply Class B synthetic cannabinoid, being concerned in the supply of a synthetic cannabinoid, and possession with intent to supply a psychoactive substance. The police further revealed that the sweets were sold in ‘child-friendly packaging with Trrlli Peachie O’s branding.’ They were purchased using a messaging app.

As per the police, the suspect was found in possession of a large quantity of cash. He also had with him what were believed to be edible cannabis products.

Chief Superintendent Stuart Bell, of the Met’s East Area Basic Command Unit, in a report by The Independent, warned the public against taking any illegal substances, including those packaged in the form of cannabis sweets. He said, “Please do not buy or consume these products. They are illegal and, because of the child-friendly packaging, they can pose a risk of accidental consumption. Drug dealers harm communities and risk the safety of individuals. We will take positive action to target those engaged in this activity as well as those found in possession of these substances."

He further urged people with any information about people selling illegal products to inform the local officers and call police on 101.

