Woman in Mumbai Sets Record by Beating All 23 Men in a 24-hour Stadium Run

In a record win, a 44-year-old woman from Mumbai beat 23 men in a 24-hour stadium run for the first time in India.

Preeti Lala, a yoga instructor and a social studies teacher bagged the first place at the Ageas Federal Life Insurance 24-hour Stadium Run.

Preeti won the race with a whopping 193.60 kms, taking the first place while the second spot was bagged by Parwinder Singh, who finished it at 154 kms, reports Times of India.

A 24-hour stadium run is a run along a 400-metre athletic track, often set up with tents and resting place for runners to take a breath in-between.

Talking about her experience of setting a record win, Preeti said that although she had run a 24-hour runs earlier, but could never manage beyond 100 kms. This time she thought it would be no different. However, with announcements being constantly made in the course of the marathon, Preeti knew that was fairing well than others. One factor that kept her worrying is the time span between 1 am to 4 am, when athletes are hit by sleep deprivation. After noticing that she has already covered 100 kms in 12 hours, nothing could stop her from being confident about that extra 50 kms, reports Times of India.

"Once I had 100 km in my bag, I knew I would run, walk or crawl for another 50kms easily," she said.

While growing up Preeti had never imagined being an athlete. For her, sports day in school meant a holiday. However, it was after when she had a daughter, that she decided to start taking care of her health. Since then the young mother has been actively involved in sports and fitness actives.

She ran her first 10-km race six years ago and since then, she has run quite a few 12-hour and 24-hour runs.

Earlier in January, in another development around women shining out, a Dubai-based Indian expat completed her record bid to sing 1,000 songs in 1,000 days, with all songs written, composed, sung and recorded entirely by her, a media report said.

Swapna Abraham, 48, was recognised by the Golden Book of World Records for four awards, including the "quotidian feat of composing, producing and publishing a song ‘live' incessantly for 1,000 days from April 8, 2017 to January 2, 2020", the Gulf News reported.

She is also going to apply to the Guinness World Records for "the most number of songs in a digital album."

In reality, she has sung more than 1,000 songs a day as she also sung an additional song for children over the 1,000 consecutive days - plus a third, fourth, or fifth song on many of the days. Once she even managed to complete 22 songs in one day.