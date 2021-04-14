US Woman Wants Her 'Demonic, Child-hating' Chihuahua to be Adopted, Puts up Candid Ad

We often come across dog adoption ads with loads of appealing details in an attempt to charm any potential new owner. However, it is expected to share only true information for new owners, helping them care for pets in a better way. Details about diet, mood, behaviour make a huge difference to understand the needs of the pets as sometimes, animals might already have a difficult personality.

One such case of a ‘demonic’ chihuahua has come to the limelight after its owner put out a little too honest advertisement for its adoption. Tyfanee Fortuna is looking for someone to take care of her loving chihuahua and posted a hilariously honest ad on Facebook begging for someone to adopt cancer.

Fortuna didn’t hold back to describe her “neurotic, man-hating, children hating” chihuahua as candidly as she could without sugar-coating its flaws to make him “palatable.” On April 8, in an amusing Facebook post, Tyfanee wrote an in-depth description of her “gremlins" looking dog, asking people to adopt him.

She described him as “literally the Chihuahua meme that describes them as being 50% hate and 50% tremble,” revealing that the day she met Prancer, he was obese, wearing a cashmere sweater and had bacon and egg cheese stuffed in his crate with him.

According to Tyfanee, Prancer’s former owner was an old lady “who treated him like a human and never socialized him,” hence the “neurotic mess.” The terrified owner described Prancer as a “vessel for a traumatized Victorian child that now haunts our home” who hates men, children and doesn’t get along with other animals.

According to her, Prancer’s ideal home would be with a single woman or lesbian couple.

The amusing post went viral for its straight forward facts, has been shared more than 64,000 times and gained over 41,000 likes. People are showering their love for Prancer and hoping that he gets a new loving home.

