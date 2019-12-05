Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Woman in West Bengal Offers Rs 10,000 for Information on Lost Kitten

The distraught cat-parent, Soma Gangopadhyay, approached Barasat police to help them look for the kitten.

Sujit Nath | News18.com

Updated:December 5, 2019, 11:53 AM IST
Woman in West Bengal Offers Rs 10,000 for Information on Lost Kitten
On November 26, little 'Puku' was playing at her home when she suddenly went missing. Her family members frantically searched the entire locality in Bengal’s Barasat in North 24-Parganas 'Puku' was nowhere to be found.

Worried over 'Puku’s' safety, the family members approached Barasat police station to lodge a complaint. However, the cops were taken aback when they came to know that 'Puku' was, in fact, a kitten.

The distraught cat-parent, Soma Gangopadhyay, has announced a Rs 10,000 reward for anyone who provides information about her beloved kitten.

Officer-in-charge of Barasat police station, Dipankar Bhattacharya confirmed the incident and said that the owner of the kitten had indeed approached them and they are looking in to the matter.

When contacted Soma Gangopadhyay, a History teacher at Panchla Madrasa Girls School in Howrah, said, "I last saw Puku on November 26. She was playing but suddenly she went missing. I don’t where she is now. We searched the entire Nityapara locality but she could not be located. She was like our family members."

"I have informed the Barasat police station and concerned over her safety I have announced a reward of Rs 10,000 for finding Puku," she added.

Meanwhile, Soma has been busy distributing pamphlets with the kitten's photo as well as the award announcement printed on it. She has pasted several such pamphlets in-front of the police station and the surrounding areas.

However, not everyone was supportive.

"It is very unfortunate that people were laughing when I was putting up posters on walls in my area. They should be sympathetic towards animals", a distressed Soma told News18. "I have received several calls but none of them were related my Puku. I suspect that someone deserted her far away from home. I am hopeful that police will help us in this matter. I would also like to request all that please help me in finding my beloved Puku," she added.

