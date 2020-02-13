Woman Jailed for Two Years for Trying to Open the Passenger Door of Plane Mid-air

A woman has been sentenced to two years in prison for attempting to open the door of a passenger plane in mid-air, reported BBC.

Chloe Haines, 26, onboard a Jet2 flight last June, which was flying to Dalaman in Turkey, scratched a crew member, who tried to prevent her from opening the door.

The 26-year-old woman was yelling, “I’m going to kill you all”.

Haines pleaded guilty at Chelmsford Crown Court, where the sentence was pronounced.

She admitted to putting the safety of a passenger plane at risk and assaulting a crew member by beating.

Prosecutor Michael Crimp told the court that the woman had said to him that she "blacked out and didn't really remember what happened" after mixing alcohol with medication.

In his testimony, a passenger told the court that he got scared that the woman would open the door.

Pronouncing the judgment, Judge Charles Gratwicke said people, who are trapped in the aircraft will be distressed, frightened and petrified by those who in an inebriated state put their lives at risk.

The judge further said, "For some it will be their worst nightmare come true".

Jet2 pegged the loss incurred due to the incident at £86,000. The airline has banned the woman for life.

Welcoming the sentence, Steve Heapy, CEO of the airline, said that it was one of the most serious cases of disruptive behavior by a passenger that they have experienced.

Heapy also said that she had caused distress for customers as well as our crew and the airline will not tolerate such behaviour on their flight.

