Woman Jumps into River After Boston Train Catches Fire, Lives to Tell the Tale

A train erupted in flames in Boston on Thursday morning. The orange line train was carrying 200 passengers when the incident occurred at the bridge running over the Mystic River in Massachusetts.

NEW: Video shows Boston’s Orange Line riders jumping out of windows after a train car caught on fire over the Mystic River. The MBTA says a person even jumped from the bridge into the water. pic.twitter.com/2qgNpHKr9Z — Joshua Jered (@Joshuajered) July 21, 2022

Amid the scared passengers was a woman who panicked and jumped off the train into the river below. The rescuers could catch hold of the woman and bring her to safety. No injuries were incurred by the woman, reported WCVB.

Recounting the moment, a passenger named Aubrey Charles, said that they were told to move to the back of the train where they had ladders for safe evacuation. But some people started jumping through the smashed windows. “By the time we got to the third or fourth car, I heard a woman scream behind me and I was like, ‘No. Don’t jump!’ Then we look out into the river and there is this woman swimming around,” he said.

Someone jumped in pic.twitter.com/XlsNtj2CtS — Glen Grondin (@odievk) July 21, 2022

The cause of the fire was believed to be a metal sill. The sill ran along the base of the train and was in service since January 1980. It came loose and made contact with the rail and resulting in sparks that ignited the material that was under the car. “Obviously, this is a very frightening event and not the service that the MTBA wants to provide. It is these types of incidents that we are working to prevent and avoid every day,” said Steve Poftak, GM, Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority.

Several visuals show passengers jumping from the windows of the train as the cars of the loco fill up with smoke:

NEW: Video shows Orange Line riders jumping out of windows after a train car caught on fire over the Mystic River. The MBTA says a person even jumped from the bridge into the water. They declined medical attention. pic.twitter.com/xTdSWFlP2L — Rob Way (@RobWayTV) July 21, 2022

Another video shot by one of the passengers showed the POV of people who were frightened and were jumping out of the window.

I was there. Vid shows kicked out window and people jumping out. pic.twitter.com/cGw85KQSmV — Glen Grondin (@odievk) July 21, 2022

The incident, although seemed deadly, fortunately, did not result in any casualties.

