Woman Jumps Out of Running Auto after Driver Molests Her at Knife Point in Mumbai

Eventually, it was the girl's local neighbors and other auto drivers who helped apprehend the accused and delivered him to the police on Tuesday.

November 28, 2019, 2:39 PM IST
Woman Jumps Out of Running Auto after Driver Molests Her at Knife Point in Mumbai
A woman in Mumbai received considerable injuries on Monday after she jumped out of a running auto to escape the driver who was molesting her at knife point.

The incident occurred when the survivor, who works as a sales girl at a mall in Mumbai, caught a shared-auto from outside Vasai station at 10.20 pm in order to return home, Mid Day reported. However, instead of waiting for three-four more passengers as was the norm, the driver instantly rode off with just her in the backseat.

The woman had been speaking on the phone when she realised that the driver was speeding. When she asked him to slow down, the driver turned out with a knife in his mouth and asked her to disconnect the call and not make any noise while touching her inappropriately.

This was when the woman decided to jump out of the running vehicle. According to the report, the woman sprang out of the auto at Sai service station near Vasai where she was found by onlookers who helped her and took her to the hospital.

The woman has received injuries on her shoulder as well as knees and hips. According to the survivor, she and her family tried to lodge a complaint with Vasai Police but they allegedly did not pay attention. Instead, the survivor was asked questions like where she worked and why she worked so far from home, Mid Day reported.

Eventually, it was the girl's local neighbors and other auto drivers who helped apprehend the accused and delivered him to the police on Tuesday.

