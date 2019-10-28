Woman Kept Texting Her Deceased Father With Life Updates, Finally Gets a Reply After Four Years

The pain of losing someone close is immense and there are different ways to cope up with it. Some take up the practice of writing about the lost ones, some sing songs about them to live with the pain.

A woman, who lost her father four years ago, has been texting him on his old number ever since. She gives him all her life updates in those text messages.

A day before her father’s fourth death anniversary, 23-year-old Chastity Patterson actually received a reply from that number. She wrote about how much she missed her father and also informed him about of her life and how she won the battle against cancer and graduated from college.

Part of the message read, ‘It's been four years since I lost you and not a day goes by that I don't miss you. I’m sorry I wasn’t there when you needed me the most, but one day we will [sic] our chance to watch that game’!

To her utmost surprise, Patterson received a warm reply to this long message to her father. A part of the message reads: ‘My name is Brad and I lost my daughter in a car wreck August 2014 and your messages have kept me alive. When you text me, I know it’s a message from God’.

The message further read, 'I have listened to you for years and I have watched you grow more than anyone. I have wanted to text you back for years, but I didn’t want to break your heart’.

Patterson shared this warm story on Facebook with screenshots of the text message, which she received from Brad. Reportedly, the two are also in touch and both are helping one other to sail through their sorrow.

The post received several comments. One user wrote, “Wow. This made me tear up! I am so sorry for your loss! Even though they are gone for a long time, it is still so hard to Come to the fact that they are gone!”

Urging Brad and Patterson to keep in touch, another user wrote, “I hope you two keep in touch!! God is good !! And know both of you needed each other in each other!!”

In a following post on Facebook, Patterson wrote that her deceased father Jason Ligons was not actually her biological father. She mentions how she had met Jason in a skating rink as a kid and how he would put her “to work behind the snack bar with him to keep an eye”. Eventually, she wrote that when Jason had introduced her to his friends as his “daughter”, “that moment on he was a dad to me (her)”.

