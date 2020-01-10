Woman Killed Her Mother-In-Law with Snakebite for Objecting to Her Extramarital Affair
A woman in the Jhunjhunu district of Rajasthan allegedly killed her mother-in-law with a snakebite.
A woman in the Jhunjhunu district of Rajasthan allegedly killed her mother-in-law with a snakebite.
A woman in the Jhunjhunu district of Rajasthan allegedly killed her mother-in-law with a snakebite. According to reports, the woman had been engaged in an extramarital affair with a man from Jaipur. The man and his friend have also reportedly been arrested in connection to the murder.
India Today reports that the woman and her mother-in-law used to stay in the village alone as their husbands were serving the Indian Army and had been deployed out of station. The woman had gotten married to the victim's son in 2018.
The accused had been continuing the extramarital affair in her husband's absence. However, the mother-in-law suspected her daughter-in-law of the same and often taunted her about being on the phone all the time. Fed up with her interference, the woman decided to partner up with her alleged beau and have the mother-in-law killed.
That is when they decided to kill her with a snakebite, so that her death couldn't be traced back to them. However, the in-laws got a whiff of foul play a month later and filed a police complaint against the two.
With concrete evidence to support the complaint, the woman and her lover were arrested by the police on January 4.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019 “Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019 India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Virat Kohli Thinking About Chole Bhature While Batting at Nets is the Most Delhi Thing Ever
- Pune and Maharashtra Police Join Fans in Making Memes on Jawaani Jaaneman Trailer
- Why Nirmala Sitharaman was 'Absent' at PM Modi's Meeting with Economists at NITI Aayog
- This Instagram Influencer Has the Perfect Response to Trolls Saying 'Go Back to Pakistan'
- Indian Women's League 2020 to Start on January 24: Know the Teams Confirmed to Be Participating