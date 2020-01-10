Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Woman Killed Her Mother-In-Law with Snakebite for Objecting to Her Extramarital Affair

A woman in the Jhunjhunu district of Rajasthan allegedly killed her mother-in-law with a snakebite.

News18.com

Updated:January 10, 2020, 10:23 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Woman Killed Her Mother-In-Law with Snakebite for Objecting to Her Extramarital Affair
A woman in the Jhunjhunu district of Rajasthan allegedly killed her mother-in-law with a snakebite.

A woman in the Jhunjhunu district of Rajasthan allegedly killed her mother-in-law with a snakebite. According to reports, the woman had been engaged in an extramarital affair with a man from Jaipur. The man and his friend have also reportedly been arrested in connection to the murder.

India Today reports that the woman and her mother-in-law used to stay in the village alone as their husbands were serving the Indian Army and had been deployed out of station. The woman had gotten married to the victim's son in 2018.

The accused had been continuing the extramarital affair in her husband's absence. However, the mother-in-law suspected her daughter-in-law of the same and often taunted her about being on the phone all the time. Fed up with her interference, the woman decided to partner up with her alleged beau and have the mother-in-law killed.

That is when they decided to kill her with a snakebite, so that her death couldn't be traced back to them. However, the in-laws got a whiff of foul play a month later and filed a police complaint against the two.

With concrete evidence to support the complaint, the woman and her lover were arrested by the police on January 4.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram