Woman Lauds Meghan-Harry for Stepping Down as Royals, Says Diana Would Approve of Megxit

On Thursday, Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle shocked the world when they announced that they would be stepping back from their roles as senior royals. The duo reportedly made the announcement without the knowledge of the other royals, which includes the Queen herself.

As more and more details emerged as to what may have actually contributed to the split, social media users had opinions of their own. Meghan's journey as a royal has been one rife with controversy - from reports of her being arrogant and demanding to gossip magazines claiming that a rift between her and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge and wife of Prince William. Now that Meghan and Harry have announced their split, social media has gone into overdrive trying to decipher what exactly went wrong.

One of the more popular theories is that constant media scrutiny and unbearable pressure of being a royal got to Meghan and Harry, knowing how his mother, Princess Diana struggled and eventually died while being chased by the paparazzi, refused to put his wife through the same thing. And this woman feels the same.

A tweet shared by Twitter user Zahra shows an elderly woman, the user's mom, going on a rant about what she feels about "Megxit." In the video, the mother opines that women should be strong enough to take a stand when she is being wronged; she also says that instead of always thinking about her husband, her kids, her in-laws and others, she should prioritize herself.

Watch the full video here:

Just told my mom about the Meghan Markle and Prince Harry news and whew 😂 #immigrantmoms pic.twitter.com/5fNOJCPavN — Zahra (@southasianaf) January 8, 2020

The user posted a translation too:

Rough translation: She's VERY proud of Meghan and she's encouraging women to be strong and powerful when making their own life decisions, especially if someone is disrespecting them. At :28 she said "The person who is the happiest is her dead MIL, Princess Diana, in her grave" 😂 — Zahra (@southasianaf) January 9, 2020

This is how Twitter reacted:

LISTEN TELL YOUR MOM SHES AMAZING 😭😭😭♥️♥️♥️ — Fariha (@fay_alif) January 9, 2020

Lollll zahra your mom is a star. — Rue (@RueRants) January 9, 2020

I want only her analysis for any news ever — sanya (@thesanyardigans) January 9, 2020

Love your mum — Dinesh Dave (@appleidinesh) January 9, 2020

