Price for Living? Landlord Kept Taking Rent Even as Tenant Lay Dead in Flat for 2 Years

In a bizarre incident, a landlord kept taking rent from a tenant even as she lay dead in her flat for over two years. The remains of 61-year-old Sheila Seleoane were found in her home in Peckham, London, in February this year. This happened after the cops forced themselves into the flat and discovered her “skeletal state.” According to a report by The Daily Mail, Sheila was not married and her estranged family lives in South Africa. She was found dead on her sofa in February 2022. She was identified using her dental records as the police determined that there was no suspicious circumstances to her death, which mostly took place in August 2019.

As per the neighbours, they had repeatedly reported a foul smell coming from her flat from October 2019 to the housing association. After the complaints and letter piled up just outside her house, cops were called twice to check. However, the police believed that she was all “safe and well”. Officers felt that they did not have enough reason to force their way in and left. The neighbours reports that she was last seen in April 2019 and paid her last monthly rent in August 2019.

Once she failed to pay rent, the Peabody Housing group made an application to have the rent paid directly from her Universal Credit payments. After the application was approved, her rent was paid each month from March 2020 to the housing society. However, no one tried to make any contact with Sheila. Officials tried to carry out a routine gas inspection in June 2020. However, when no one responded, and the gas supply to the flat was also cut off.

Wells Chomutare, director of neighbourhoods at Peabody, said that they had the picture, they did not then join the dots in order to paint the picture. He further explained how they are really not expected to force entry unless it’s a very extreme situation.

According to a GP report, the 61-year-old had made a telephone appointment on August 14, 2019, and said she felt “wheezy and sometimes out of breath.” She was supposed to meet the GP the next day but she never attended the appointment.

Post-mortem was not able to find a cause of death as Sheila’s body was too decomposed. The Peabody housing group has now sent a letter to all the tenants in the block apologising for the “missed opportunities” in Sheila’s body being undiscovered for two and half years. Assistant coroner Dr Julian Morris of Southwark Coroners Court said that any death is sad, however, to to lie undetected for all likelihood for over two years is difficult to fathom in 2022.

