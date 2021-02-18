Woman Lays Still on Railway Track to Escape being Crushed by Train in Haryana, Watch Spine-chilling Video Here

Several cases of accidents on railway tracks are reported in India. Incidents occurring while crossing railway tracks often come to light. In a recent incident which took place in Haryana, a middle-aged woman lay motionless to escape being crushed by a moving train.

It was a narrow escape for the woman trapped on the railway racks. This happened in Rohtak district of Haryana.

A video footage of the incident surfaced online which showed how she lay low with face down as the goods train passed above her. The woman was allegedly trying to cross the railway track by going under when the train was at rest. She was urged by the locals to stop but she decided to anyway go ahead and cross the railway track when the carriage was halted at a signal. The goods train stopped earlier awaiting a signal. However, the carriages suddenly started moving from the standby, causing her to get trapped. It was scary but she showed presence of mind and waited by lying still until all the bogies passed slowly. She had a lucky escape and managed to save herself from getting crushed.

She looked anxious when she lay beneath the passing train. The nearby crowd who were around the train flanked the track and was equally tensed. Watching the horrific sight, the public started screaming as she lay under the moving train. The locals who were watching over her, directed her to stay there still, till the train leaves. The onlookers were helpless but were heard asking her to remain motionless.

A few minutes later when the train finally passed, it was safe for the woman to get up. As soon as the train moved on, the petrified spectators pulled near her and helped the woman to get up.The people around the woman helped to her feet and checked if she was okay. There were no injuries reported and the woman walked away after saving her own life.

The clip of the incident went viral on social media after being shared on Twitter by news agency ANI.

#WATCH | A woman saved her life by lying down on a railway track in Haryana's Rohtak after she got trapped beneath a moving train. The train was earlier on standby, awaiting a signal. She allegedly tried to cross it by going under when the train began to move suddenly (17.02) pic.twitter.com/kkuY1jtihm— ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2021

The viral video managed to collect over 58,000 views and more than 2500 likes. Several users of the micro-blogging site took to the comments section to react to the shocking incident. People expressed their surprise over the incident. While some condemned the woman for her carelessness, others lauded her for her spirit and bravery.