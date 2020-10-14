Woman Leaves Netizens in Awe as She Storm Cooks Fiery Stir-fry Noodle Dish While Dancing to Gangnam Style

We all know how Korean pop culture is taking over the world and how it has always combined the dancing and singing skills of artists to produce some of the most iconic performances. However, an Asian woman has probably created a whole new niche where she cooks Asian cuisine while dancing to K-pop music.

A video of a woman preparing stir-fry noodles on a flaming hot wok while dancing to Psy’s Gangnam Style has taken the twitter by storm. The video is close to receiving 9 million views on Twitter as netizens go gaga over the woman’s effortless performance.

Tweeted by user Sarah, the video caption reads, “Me making super noodles after coming home at 4am hammered.”

The woman is seen grooving to the 2012 hit song as she stir fries the noodles and a crowd is gathered around her watching the spectacle. She then hinges her serving spoon on to the wok and swings it around her head as she dances to the song. The food does not fall off the wok and the wok remains firmly attached to the spoon as the woman shows off her quite literally fiery dancing skills.

Netizens have commended the woman’s skills while some have also taken a hilarious take at the viral video.

“I love this. This is 100% what I feel like you would be getting up to,” said one user, while another user said the food might also make people dance like the cook, “Food will dance in your belly and you’ll become a belly dancer.”

However, this is not the first time the woman has impressed netizens. The lady who runs a TikTok account by the name keeley86 has been entertaining her followers since 2019.

Last year, one of her videos was uploaded on Twitter by Carl Zha where she can be performing a similar cooking stunt.