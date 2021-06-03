Woman Left Mortified After Sending Photo to Lecturer Originally Meant for Boyfriend

If you have ever landed yourself in an awkward situation by sending an unintended WhatsApp message to your ‘official’ contacts, you might relate to this woman’s story. Sharing her story in a Reddit post, the woman, who chose to be anonymous, narrates her embarrassing encounter with her university professor after she ended up sending him a picture ‘meant’ for her boyfriend.

She mentions that her boyfriend and the professor shared the same first name and are saved next to each other in her contact log- so, the accident was waiting to happen.

The woman’s boyfriend had been teasing her for her choice of literature that could be ‘smutty’ at times. Poking fun at the narrative and storyline in one of her readings, the boyfriend called it “junk wish fulfilment" after learning about a line where the female protagonist says “please punish me, daddy".

So, when this woman saw the very book in the ‘romantic section’ of a bookstore, she decided to buy it as a ‘joke’ and send a picture to her boyfriend. Clicking a selfie complete with pout face, the book, and a caption that read “please punish me, daddy", she promptly sent it to her university professor by mistake.

She did not realize the mistake until she got into a cab but by then the blue tick had appeared and all hope of the professor not seeing it was lost. In her post, she writes, “I was mortified because he could’ve reported me for breaking student-teacher protocol.”

Making things worse for her was the caption of the picture. Realizing that an apology was the only thing that could get her out of the mess, the woman sent a message telling the professor that it was an accident. However, he did not reply to the text till the next day and when he did, he wrote, “It’s very disruptive to the hallowed student-teacher relationship and I do NOT condone this kind of behaviour."

Looks like her University classes are going to be awkward for a while!

