Woman Left With 'Chipped Teeth For Life' After Biting Into Metal Bolt in Kebab

Finding an undesirable foreign object in your favourite food can be your worst nightmare and chewing into them while relishing your dish can be even worse. A woman in the UK had to go through this recently and it was not just a mental ordeal. The woman reportedly even was left with a chipped tooth for life. Preferring to remain anonymous, the woman bit into a metal bolt that somehow found its way into her kebab.

According to a report in Birmingham Live, when the incident occurred, the 34-year-old had just purchased a kebab and naan bread lunch from Seavers Fish and Chips in Rowley Regis, Sandwell, West Midlands. The woman damaged her teeth, though, when she bit into a metal bolt in her kebab. The woman, who has low self-esteem, said that her tooth cannot be fixed and hence will have a chipped tooth for life.

Her injury has left her on antibiotics for the past two weeks and awaits root canal treatment. About the incident, she said: “I chewed with my front teeth, and the sensation was similar to a hard crunch. The bolt appeared when I spit it out after it hurt. In the process, two of my teeth had chipped.” She claimed that the 1.5 cm by 1.2 cm bolt came off a kebab machine, which the company also confirmed. She reportedly called up the chip company immediately and they asked her to hold on to the bolt since they needed it back. It was a part of their kebab machine, they said.

A new dinner, according to the woman, was also promised, but after waiting for three hours, no one showed up. After the event on June 24, she later got in touch with Sandwell Council’s environmental health division. On Wednesday, August 3, she said she received a call from the department telling her that the chip business had “confessed” leaving the bolt in her dish. She asserts that the council also suggested she speak with a lawyer, though.

The company acknowledged that a bolt fell off one of its kebabs cutting machines at the Rowley Regis shop, according to the office manager of the company, Manish.

He said that the event had been reported to the German-based manufacturer by the chip store, and that investigation had been conducted by Sandwell Council and the Food Standards Agency.

