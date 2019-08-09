‘I Will Never Do it Again’: Woman Left with Swollen Face after Posing with Octopus for Photo Contest

A woman in the United States ended up with a swollen face and a visit to the hospital after she posed with a venomous octopus to win a photo contest.

Jamie Bisceglia from Washington State said when she met up with some fishermen who had caught an octopus during a fishing derby in the Tacoma Narrows on August 2; she decided to pose for an unusual picture.

"It was a photo contest in the derby. So, crazy me, hindsight now and looking back, I probably made a big mistake," Bisceglia told news station KIRO.

With a grin on her face and arms outstretched, Bisceglia posed with the small octopus, only to be bitten in her face twice by the sea creature.

“It was a really intense pain when it went inside and it just bled, dripping blood for a long time,” Bisceglia said.

She said she tried to manage the pain and swelling for two days before going to the hospital for treatment.

“I’m still in pain,” she said. “I’m on three different antibiotics. This can come and go, the swelling, for months, they say.”

The woman she had learnt an important lesson as a result of her ill-fated stunt.

“This was not a good idea,” Bisceglia told KIRO. “I will never do it again.”

In May, a Chinese live-streaming host was left writhing in pain after her on-camera stunt to eat an octopus alive went horribly wrong as the sea creature stuck its tentacles around her face.

The woman known as 'seaside girl Little Seven’ was heard screaming 'look how hard it's sucking' and ‘painful’ as she tried to free herself from the octopus’ tentacles.

She was left with a small bloody wound on her cheek, and heard crying: 'My face is disfigured.'

