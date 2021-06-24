Woman Looking for a Nightclub Accidently Ends up at Stripper Job Interview, Bags Spot

Sharing a bizarre story of a job interview mix up, a Reddit user narrated how utter confusion and chaos landed her at a job as a stripper at a nearby club. The woman who chose to remain anonymous in this now-viral post, tells how her excitement for a new nightclub in the neighbourhood took shape of this creepy incident that happened with her 10 years ago when she was only 18. She writes that one day while returning from school she saw some renovation work going in a nearby building that appeared to be of an upcoming nightclub. Excited about the upcoming hangout place she stood in front of the building to get more info about the place so she could check it out online. While she was standing there a tall blond lady walked up to her from the inside and asked her if she could help. The woman says that the blond had all the ‘pimp’ vibe but she wanted to sound cool so she told her that she was just checking out the place and thinking about hanging out there sometime. She asked the blond for more information about the place.

After which the blond checked her out from head to toe and asked her age. “18-years 5 months", responded the woman in all excitement. The blond invited her inside the club for a drink and a meeting with the club partner so that they could give her more info about the place. Lured by the free drinks offer, she decided to go with the flow and not think much. While walking up to this room behind the stage of the club, the woman saw half-naked pictures of women and poles on the centre stage. After introducing this woman to the partner of the club, the blond left them alone and walked out of the room.

The situation got weird, and the woman looked for an exit but the man emphasized knowing more about her as to where she lived or whether knew to dance or not. He even asked her if she did drugs. The questions confused her, but she soon realized that this was probably a job interview when the man asked her for the ID.

She did not know what next to do and handed him the ID. He returned it back after having a good look at it and talked about the plans for a grand opening of the club. He added that they were looking for dancer and even ‘something more.’ He asked to drop her contact number which she wrote down on a piece of paper and walked off the room ‘thanking him for his time.’

She got a call from the owners telling her about the selection, but the woman pretended that she had changed her mood and was no more interested in the job.

Her story soon got viral getting over 20 thousand upvotes on Reddit with several comments from the users.

