Woman Loses Part of Her Tongue to Cancer, Gets New One Constructed Using Skin from Her Arms

A woman had a large part of her tongue removed after she ignored a developing ulcer in her mouth, which later proved to be cancerous.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 10, 2019, 4:21 PM IST
Woman Loses Part of Her Tongue to Cancer, Gets New One Constructed Using Skin from Her Arms
A woman had a large part of her tongue removed after she ignored a developing ulcer in her mouth, which later proved to be cancerous. Now, the woman has undergone surgery and received a new tongue, which was constructed using the skin, muscle and vein of one of her arms.

According to a report by Metro UK, 36-year-old Stephanie Wigglesworth, finally went to the doctor when her ulcer started tingling and she started suffering from migraines. Doctors informed her she had cancer and said they would have to cut through her neck and remove half her tongue, the report revealed, adding that they also told her that he would be making her a new one using skin, muscle and a vein from her left arm.

The Buckinghamshire resident now speaks in a permanent croaky voice and has to eat through a tube. The arm from where her skin was removed hurt more than her mouth, the report added.

"All my friends and family know I’m a positive person. When you get cancer, it’s like you’re being forced into a club that you don’t want to join," Stephanie was quoted as saying. She added, “I want my old voice back, but I can’t, so I just have to accept it.”

The report revealed that Stephanie was 30 at the time the symptoms started showing and eventually she was told she had Squamous Cell Carcinoma.

Stephanie further said that she knew it was really bad because the doctors insisted that her husband and children accompanied her to the room when they let her know about the condition.

Accordingly, the doctors thought the best course of action was to remove the cancerous part of Stephanie’s tongue.

Stephanie went on to have 35 sessions of radiotherapy post-operation in her road to recovery, the report revealed.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
