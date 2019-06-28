Woman Loses Ring During Vacation, Husband Secretly Goes Back to Find it 8 Months Later

Unbeknown to his wife, a United States man made a secret trip to Canada to retrieve a ring she had lost there during a vacation.

Drew Huskey and his wife, Qian “Emily” Yang of Missouri, who have been married for three years and live in St. Louis County, Missouri, were vacationing in Canada when Emily lost her wedding ring worth about $10,000.

“The woman thought she would never see the ring again, but her husband was secretly on a mission to retrieve it,” Fox News reports.

Huskey and his wife were driving on a mountain between Banff National Park and Jasper National Park in Canada on 2 October 2018 when they were caught up in traffic for hours due to a snowstorm.

Huskey’s wife sought a restroom stop.

“She gets out of the car and falls into two feet [of] snow,” Huskey told Fox News. As she got up and brushed the snow off, the ring slid off her finger into in nearly two feet of snow.

“All of a sudden my wife screams, ‘I lost my ring’ and I was like, ‘Oh man here we go,’” Huskey said.

With bare hands and a tiny ice scraper, they searched for three hours . But Huskey was determined to find the ring, even if it meant making another trip to Canada.

“I am coming back here to look for the damn ring,” he was quoted as saying having told himself at the time of the incident.

“My wife now hates Canada because of losing her ring there,” he said.

Huskey was told the snow is expected to thaw out on the mountain in May, 2019.

“As soon as he got back home, he looked at his calendar and decided he would go back to Canada on May 31st to try to retrieve the ring,” according to Fox News.

One of his co-workers mentioned a website called “The Ring Finders,” a “Directory of Independent Metal Detecting Specialists around the world” who can help people find lost jewelry, watches, pendants cell phones and keys.

“I contacted the only person anywhere close to where the ring had fallen. And he was about two hours away. His name was Syd Kanten,” Huskey said.

“It was funny because at first, I didn’t ask if he could help me find it, I just asked for his advice. ‘I plan on buying a metal detector, I plan on going back, what should I be worried about?’ And I asked him about how the weather is typically that time of year, and he was kind of taken aback because he was like, ‘Someone usually hires me to go look for it, they don’t usually go back and look for it themselves.’”

Huskey said Kanten offered to help him look for the ring if Huskey was willing to cover the cost of gas.

The two finally met eight months later and Kanten brought his son Tyler to help them look for the ring.

Huskey told his wife he was going on a trip to Montana and kept the ring-recovery mission a secret from her.

Huskey said after searching for two hours, Tyler’s metal detector died as he was walking to fetch more batteries, “he looks down and sees something shining. He bends down, picks it up and says, “Oh, is this the ring we are looking for?'”

“I was in total disbelief that we found it in just two hours of searching,” he added.

Huskey said as soon as he got back to Missouri, shortly after the couple's three-year anniversary, he went to get the ring cleaned.

“That night I put it back in its original box and set it right next to the couch and typed up the entire confession, letting my wife know the trip was really me going to Canada to find the ring that she had lost,” he said.