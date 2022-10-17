Woman Makes Her Dream Come True by Paying Rs 2 crore to Visit Titanic Wreckage

Titanic captured the world’s attention when it was deemed “unsinkable”. The luxuriant ship was one of its kind after all. Now, 110 years after it sank to the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean, people still think of it with a sense of wonder. A clip shared by BBC News on Instagram documented a woman fulfilling her lifelong dream of seeing the Titanic. She paid a whopping $250,000 (Rs 2 Crore approx.) to visit the wreckage of the Titanic. Her dream of seeing the remains of the gigantic ship began when she was a child, and no one had found the location of the Titanic. The woman studied science and took up oceanography with the hope of being the first person to find the luxurious ship’s wreckage. But during her first week of college, the wreckage was found. She switched her career and began saving up to visit the Titanic.

Social media users were in awe of the woman’s determination to achieve her dream. They believed dreams can come true if you believe them enough and she was the very proof of it. Everyone in life has different goals and wants and they were amazed at how much the woman had sacrificed to make her dream come true. “It’s always nice to see someone live their dream, respect,” wrote an Instagram user

Another comment read, “A dream is a dream. So beautiful when people fight for it until the dream comes true. This is the meaning of life.”

A third user wrote, “Just seeing people accomplish a dream is so fulfilling to watch. Awesome!”

The sinking of the Titanic is among the biggest tragedies in modern history. The giant ship had approximately 2,200 passengers and crew members onboard, out of which 1,500 people perished when it sank. The exact number of casualties remains unknown as misspellings, omissions, aliases, and failure to count musicians and other contracted employees pronounced the original passenger list inaccurate. The Titanic wreckage site is now considered an underwater UNESCO Heritage site.

