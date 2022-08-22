Woman Makes Partner Eat Ice-Pop With Pregnancy Test Inside, Netizens Disgusted

One of the most important events in a couple’s life is when they welcome their baby. Often, pregnant women whink of creative ways to share the news with their partner. In a similar attempt, a woman shared how she announced her pregnancy with her partner in a bizarre way and her post has left netizens disgusted.

A TikTok user named Living Memerz shared a pregnancy reveal video in which a woman concealed her positive test inside an ice-popsicle and made her partner eat the same. The man was initially enjoying it but later looked confused when he began to realise that the stick was not actually it. The woman could be seen smiling at his reactions. At the end, he showed the pregnancy test to the camera looking puzzled.

Reacting to the video that has garnered over a million views so far, the netizens did not hold back and flooded the comments section with criticism.

“I saw that and I was so disgusted,” a user detested. People also pointed out how unsanitary and unhygienic the ice-pop was. “It has bacteria because it’s a pregnancy test,” said one user while another panicked saying, “Help, that’s nasty.”

“I mean the test had the cover cap on it which covers the used part but still it is kinda nasty,” the keen eyes of one TikTok user noticed.

Hoping that this ice-popsicle pregnancy reveal method does not become a “trend”, one person commented, “Nah because I’ve seen like more than three videos. If it becomes a trend, we’re dead.”

The pregnancy reveal clips on the popular video sharing platform keep going viral. Few months ago, a TikTok couple trended big time when a video showed the girlfriend giving her boyfriend a positive pregnancy test which he mistook for a Covid-19 one.

