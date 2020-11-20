Woman Makes Traditional Scottish Dish of Haggis for Family But There's a 'Sweet' Surprise to it

Most of us have seen online videos of preparation of mesmerising cakes that look nothing like the conventional cakes. Shaped in the form of a bag of chips, sports shoes or even toilet paper, these cakes are not just food items, they are a work of art.

However, a creative mom went a step ahead and made trick food, leaving her family confused. She seemed to have prepared haggis, tatties and neeps — an elaborate and traditional Scottish dish — however, the prank left her kids and husband amused, reported Mirror.

Haggis is a dish prepared with minced heart, liver, and lungs. Spices, seasoning and onions are added to prepare Haggis. Tatties are mashed potatoes while neeps are mashed turnips.

When 48-year-old Yvonne Cadden served her family the traditional dish, they were not expecting what they found. It actually turned out to be an illusion cake. The haggis was actually a chocolate cake, tatties and turnip were actually vanilla cake. She made the gravy from chocolate icing.

Yvonne took two days to prepare the entire illusion cake. She was able to make her teenage kids believe that she prepared haggis, tatties and neeps.

Even when she took the plate of cake out of the fridge and gave it to her 17-year-old son Shay, he was not able to guess that it was actually a sweet dish. The mother informed that the younger son Callum loves chocolate cake so he was happy eating the illusion cake.

Yvonne said that she and her husband had the tatties (mashed potato) cake with a cuppa. “It was weird eating what looks like mashed potatoes, thinking savoury eating sweet,” she said.

She started cake baking during the Covid-19 lockdown first in order to cope with boredom and staying busy, however, when she spent some time on the activity, Yvonne realised that she has the knack for cake baking.

She has even baked to collect donations for charity and sent one of her cakes to a woman recovering from Covid-19 .