Woman Miraculously Survives 650-ft Fall from Cliff Just After Accepting Boyfriend's Proposal

Recently, a proposal turned almost tragic when a woman slipped and fell off a cliff almost immediately after saying "yes" to her boyfriend.

The incident occurred on top of the beautiful Falkart mountain in Carinthia, Austria. The 27-year-old man popped the question to his 32-year-old girlfriend atop the cliff. Moments after she said yes and agreed to marry him, the woman slipped and fell almost 650 ft from the cliff.

In an attempt to save her, the man too fell. However, he was lucky as he managed to cling on to the mountainside after falling 50 ft.

Their proposal did not end in a tragic way because the woman fell on a bed of snow which broke her fall. Thanks to the snow, she survived the near fatal fall. A passerby spotted her lying in the snow and alerted authorities who then rescued her. The man had to be rescued by a helicopter crew. He suffered a fracture in his vertebra.

This is not the first time we've come across reports of people falling off cliffs, either while clicking selfies or while proposing.

A 48-year-old woman was seriously injured after she fell off a cliff while clicking a selfie at famous hill station Saputara in Dang district of neighbouring Gujarat in September.

Proposing at a potentially dangerous location is not the craziest thing people have done for love.

In what would look like an out-of-the-movie scene, a young man from Kerala's Kannur razed down his neighbour's grocery shop using an earth mover in October. The young man was disgruntled with his neighbour as he stalled his wedding plans.

Tired of his complaints not being taken note of by the authorities, 30-year-old Albin Mathew decided to take the matters in his own hands. In a fit of fury, the young man did exactly what was shown in the recent Malayalam blockbuster Ayyappanum Koshiyum starring Prithviraj and Biju Menon. The movie shows the protagonist razing down a half-done yet occupied home of his rival in the dead of the night, something similar that Mathew did to his neighbour Soji.

However, not all proposals end up tragic. In a recent incident, a man named Conor O’Sullivan proposed to his girlfriend Paula Carbo Zea, a train driver at a Dublin station. A video that had been recorded by one of the passengers has won the internet's heart. Most people have been reacting with love-filled comments and good wishes for the couple. The incident took place at a railway station in Dublin. Other staff members of the railways were also present there and were seen recording videos and cheering for the couple.