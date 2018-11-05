English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Woman 'Nails' Engagement Photo with Sleight of Hand, Twitter Says Yes
The picture(s) quickly went viral with close to a million likes at the time of this writing.
Image: Twitter/@goodgaljenjen
Loading...
From sitcoms to soap operas, from comic books to literary tomes, if there's one thing that pop culture has taught us, it is that a couple's engagement is one of the most special days of their lives, a memory that the two will cherish till the end of days (or the end of their marriage, whichever comes first).
While men are supposed to pop the question in the most romantic way possible, women are supposed to look picture perfect for the perfect engagement picture. Again, this is what is drilled into us, subliminally and otherwise.
So when a Melbourne woman made her boyfriend the happiest man in the world by saying yes to his marriage proposal, a perfect 'just engaged' picture was de rigeur. Alas though, the bride-to-be hadn't had her nails done, and so naturally she couldn't post a picture of her ring finger. Quelle horreur.
Thankfully, her cousin was present at the happy scene to lend her a hand. Literally. @goodgaljenjen, the Twitter user who uploaded pictures of the happy couple, acted as a proxy hand model by slipping on her cousn's new ring and posing strategically with the actual fiancee and her fiance. And of course, there was a BTS shot as well.
The picture(s) quickly went viral with close to a million likes at the time of this writing. Many people appreciated the sisters' solidarity, while others just found the situation hilarious.
Other couples saw themselves doing the same thing.
While men are supposed to pop the question in the most romantic way possible, women are supposed to look picture perfect for the perfect engagement picture. Again, this is what is drilled into us, subliminally and otherwise.
So when a Melbourne woman made her boyfriend the happiest man in the world by saying yes to his marriage proposal, a perfect 'just engaged' picture was de rigeur. Alas though, the bride-to-be hadn't had her nails done, and so naturally she couldn't post a picture of her ring finger. Quelle horreur.
Thankfully, her cousin was present at the happy scene to lend her a hand. Literally. @goodgaljenjen, the Twitter user who uploaded pictures of the happy couple, acted as a proxy hand model by slipping on her cousn's new ring and posing strategically with the actual fiancee and her fiance. And of course, there was a BTS shot as well.
My cousin’s boyfriend proposed to her but she didn’t have her nails done lmao pic.twitter.com/FUwwplzkYg— Jenna (@goodgaljenjen) November 3, 2018
The picture(s) quickly went viral with close to a million likes at the time of this writing. Many people appreciated the sisters' solidarity, while others just found the situation hilarious.
Yessssss I love this LOL women supporting women 😂— Bernadetta (@dettawilde) November 3, 2018
Woman working together. Leadership https://t.co/eXhqTaVyGE— motho wa batho (@SekatiJunior) November 4, 2018
This is the type of friendship I have with @what_th3_HALE @WinkleAshley @MorgannAlvRz but you guys already know better to let me get proposed to without nails— Kenadi (@kenadilenderman) November 3, 2018
A girl once told me “make sure I have my nails done if you ever ask to marry me” I knew she wasn’t the one... but that’s another story for another day.— King Boe Christ ♚🙌🏿 (@KingBoeChrist) November 3, 2018
In this case you the realest cousin to ever do it. You get a throne at the reunion
Other couples saw themselves doing the same thing.
@morgann423 😩😂 this is really something we’d do— trey watson :) (@__treyyy_) November 4, 2018
@Hlawuntimane I see myself doing this for you 😁😁😁😁— Vukati Ntimane (@Vukatee) November 4, 2018
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Actor, Ladies Man Cyrus Kumar Opened Up On #MeToo
-
Wednesday 31 October , 2018
E-Buzz: A.R. Rahman's Biggest Music Influences
-
Thursday 20 September , 2018
Yusaku Maezawa: Meet Japanese Billionaire Who Is SpaceX's First Private Passenger On Moon Mission
-
Wednesday 19 September , 2018
E-Buzz: Will Sunny Leone Go Back To Bigg Boss?
-
Wednesday 19 September , 2018
Delhi's Baby Steps Towards An Eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi
Actor, Ladies Man Cyrus Kumar Opened Up On #MeToo
Wednesday 31 October , 2018 E-Buzz: A.R. Rahman's Biggest Music Influences
Thursday 20 September , 2018 Yusaku Maezawa: Meet Japanese Billionaire Who Is SpaceX's First Private Passenger On Moon Mission
Wednesday 19 September , 2018 E-Buzz: Will Sunny Leone Go Back To Bigg Boss?
Wednesday 19 September , 2018 Delhi's Baby Steps Towards An Eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sushmita Sen Makes First Public Appearance With Rumoured Boyfriend Rohman Shawl; Pics Go Viral
- Avengers 4: Infinity War Concept Art Reveals New Astral Powers of the Soul Stone
- Wait No More! Spice Girls are Back, Concert Tickets On Sale from Saturday
- Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to Get Married in Italy: Here’s Everything About the Venue
- Top Reasons Why You May Want to Consider a OnePlus 6T Over an Apple iPhone XR
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...