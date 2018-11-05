GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Woman 'Nails' Engagement Photo with Sleight of Hand, Twitter Says Yes

The picture(s) quickly went viral with close to a million likes at the time of this writing.

News18.com

Updated:November 5, 2018, 10:15 AM IST
Woman 'Nails' Engagement Photo with Sleight of Hand, Twitter Says Yes
Image: Twitter/@goodgaljenjen
From sitcoms to soap operas, from comic books to literary tomes, if there's one thing that pop culture has taught us, it is that a couple's engagement is one of the most special days of their lives, a memory that the two will cherish till the end of days (or the end of their marriage, whichever comes first).

While men are supposed to pop the question in the most romantic way possible, women are supposed to look picture perfect for the perfect engagement picture. Again, this is what is drilled into us, subliminally and otherwise.

So when a Melbourne woman made her boyfriend the happiest man in the world by saying yes to his marriage proposal, a perfect 'just engaged' picture was de rigeur. Alas though, the bride-to-be hadn't had her nails done, and so naturally she couldn't post a picture of her ring finger. Quelle horreur.

Thankfully, her cousin was present at the happy scene to lend her a hand. Literally. @goodgaljenjen, the Twitter user who uploaded pictures of the happy couple, acted as a proxy hand model by slipping on her cousn's new ring and posing strategically with the actual fiancee and her fiance. And of course, there was a BTS shot as well.




The picture(s) quickly went viral with close to a million likes at the time of this writing. Many people appreciated the sisters' solidarity, while others just found the situation hilarious.













Other couples saw themselves doing the same thing.







