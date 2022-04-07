Woman Named 'Abcde' Wants You to Know it's Not Pronounced 'Obesity'

Did you know that the first five letters of the alphabets – a,b,c,d,e – can together form a name? A woman, recently in a TikTok video, shared that her name is Abcde and people often misspell it. In a video that has now gone viral, she even shared how to pronounce her name correctly. Abcde Elaine Sutton said that people get confused, as not many people are named after the first five letters of the alphabet, reported Daily Star.

Abcde said that her name is actually pronounced ‘Absidy’, and now when we try it – it does make sense. People with tricky names often encounter weird pronunciations, and so did Abcde.

In the clip, which has amassed over 2 million views since being shared on March 29, Abcde shared that as people were never able to pronounce her name, they used to go with ‘obesity’, ‘ab-city’, or just ‘alphabet.’ She says: “I just think it’s so funny because ‘Obesity’ is wild. It’s pronounced ‘Absidy’ – Abcde, Absidy.”

TikTok users were surprised to know that Abcde is actually a name. While some believed it was a “pretty name”, others opined that there is nothing unique about it as they are just alphabets. A couple of people shared that they had read about people having ‘Abcde’ as a part of their name, but still couldn’t believe it.

Weird and unique names have often created quite a stir on social media platforms. A woman faced the heat of the internet after she revealed her newborn baby’s name. TikTok sensation Jasmine Chiswell is no new to social media, thanks to her work as a Marilyn Monroe lookalike. However, she was recently brutally trolled after she shared that her son has been named Midnight.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, several people across the world who became parents named their children after the virus or the vaccines.

