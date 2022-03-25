Woman Names Dog 'Covid,' Here's Why She is Hitting Back at Trolls

Undoubtedly, the coronavirus pandemic has completely altered our daily lives, with the deadly disease leaving its impact on every single facet of our routine. After COVID-19 first hit the world, we witnessed a strange trend in 2020, where several people were naming their pet cats and dogs ‘Covi,’ ‘Covid-19’ and ‘Corona.’ It just completely beats all the logic that why anyone would decide to name their adorable pets after a deadly disease that has turned our lives upside down. Another such incident has come forth, where a woman is being slammed for naming her pet dog Covid.

As per a Mirror report, the owner named her pet Covid because she rescued the dog during the nationwide lockdown. The netizens have slammed the woman for naming her pet after a deadly virus, which has claimed the lives of more than six million people across the globe.

Taking to Reddit, the woman explained the reason for choosing the name Covid for her pet. She said that as she found the stray puppy during the start of the lockdown, things began by feeding him scraps in the back garden where her family was spending a lot of time. The woman added that now the dog has moved in with her family and will stay with them until and unless anyone comes forward to claim the canine. The report informed that the woman and her family also put some notices in many village shops about the dog.

Reportedly, the woman named the dog Covid, as that is the reason she found him. “We called him Covid because that’s why we found him, spending all our time at home,” Mirror quoted the woman as saying.

According to the report, the woman also talked about the incident where she was confronted by a couple over the name during one of her walks with her dog. She said that while her dog was playing by the beach a couple heard her calling the dog’s name, and then that couple went to her to say that “it’s insensitive” to name her dog that, as the couple lost their uncle to the virus. While quoting the couple, she said, “They said how we would feel if they called their pet cancer or death?”

What are your views about such a name? Do you think it is insensitive to keep such a name or did the couple overreact?

