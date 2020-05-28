Woman Names Her Profile as 'Settings' to Secretly Use Ex-Boyfriend’s Netflix Account

Multiple people sharing a single OTT platform account is a common affair. Even streaming sites such as Netflix have used memes in the past urging people to not share a single account. But what about hiding your identity to use an account? To pull this feat, one would need to fool the legitimate users and a woman managed to do just that for two long months.

The woman was using her former boyfriend’s Netflix account even after break-up. To hide her identity, she disguised herself as ‘Settings’. She used dotted circle lines as the icon to not draw attention.

When the guy’s brother finally found out, he expressed his amazement at the idea and shared the story on Twitter.

Sharing a picture of the profile screen, he wrote, “My brother's ex had been stealing our Netflix for the past two months now by disguising her account as “settings” and honestly I ain’t even mad. I’m just really disappointed in myself for actually believing that an account named “settings” would legitimately be Netflix settings.”

The post has gone viral ever since it was posted, with over 136,000 likes. Even the official account of Netflix ended up commenting on the tweet, writing, “Respect.”

The ex-girlfriend also replied on the tweet, writing, “Thanks for not changing the password even after knowing.” She even retweeted it on her wall, with the caption, “I would say I’m somewhat of a genius.”

