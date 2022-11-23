Woman Narrates Her Husband’s Murder Story With TikTok Dance and Internet is Shook

With the advent of TikTok, many people started curating and performing different types of dance on several tunes and music. However, in a bizarre incident, a woman narrates the story of her husband’s murder while performing a TikTok song. Known on TikTok by the name, The Singing Widow, the woman can be seen performing with a lively expression on her face, leaving netizens perplexed. In the video, the woman can be seen performing on Meghan Trainor’s Made You Look.

While dancing, texts that appear on the screen read like, “Eight years ago, a man killed and shot my husband. I was three days postpartum. Eleven months later, the man who shot him was convicted of manslaughter. On the day of his sentencing, I gave a speech. I told his killer our love story. I also told him that if ever he started to feel sorry for himself, to remember my face. It remains one of the proudest moments in my life." Have a look at the video:

Since being uploaded, the video has garnered 4.4 million views. People seem to be a little in disbelief. “the advent of tiktok and its consequences have been a disaster for the human race," commented a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “I never understood why people dance while talking about such dark and sensitive topics on TikTok. if someone was dancing to the story of my death I would haunt them."

“The dance thing started as a way for people to get serious messages out without being flagged by the algorithm and taken down or suppressed. Like all things tho, it has been consumed, digested, and regurgitated into newer, worse forms," commented another Twitter user.

As per Instagram, the woman has now remarried. She has a total of 56.9K followers on the social media app. Her bio reads, “Using creativity to navigate grief, infertility, & mental health struggles. Remarried widow & mom of 2. Let’s talk about grief baby."

