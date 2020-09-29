Woman on Michigan-bound has Meltdown, Scary Video Reminds People of 'The Exorcist'

A woman having a horrifying meltdown on a flight to Michigan has gone viral. In the video, the woman can be seen yelling, kicking the seats and shouting expletives. Content aggregating video blog, World Star Hip Hop has posted a scary video of the woman going berserk on the plane. World

The caption also says that the woman has a demon inside her and that is why she is spazzing out.

Several people commented that the video reminds them of the 1973 movie The Exorcist.

The video, which is from inside of the plane, shows the woman trying to climb up the seats ferociously. She is also seen cursing and screaming, even though it doesn't seem like she is talking to a particular person. The video shows passengers looking at her with horrified expressions.

The two-minute-long video shows the woman being dragged out of the plane by three men.

Initially in the video, she can also be seen beating the overhead space for storage of luggage. Then she is seen climbing up the seats and making inappropriate movements, gyrating her lower body. All the while, this woman continues to scream expletives. While she is doing this, her face mask is down to her chin. She was out of control and opened the storage unit, causing some items to partially fall out of it.

Two men wearing face masks then come to take her away while a third man is also accompanying them.

Passengers in the video can be seen in a state of shock at what they witnessed. One can hear the passengers speculating if she had taken some drug which caused her to behave this way. The person can be heard saying that the woman was fine some time ago.

The video which was uploaded on the portal has been viewed more than 7 lakh times. It has also been shared on Twitter and Facebook.