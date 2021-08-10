CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBossOTT#Coronavirus#ExamResults#IndvsEng#Parliament
Home» News» Buzz» A Woman Stood Atop Burj Khalifa for Emirates' Daring Commercial. Here's What Happened
3-MIN READ

A Woman Stood Atop Burj Khalifa for Emirates' Daring Commercial. Here's What Happened

The BTS video shows Smith-Ludvik standing atop the Burj dressed in the Emirates' cabin crew outfit. (Image: Emirates/Twitter)

The BTS video shows Smith-Ludvik standing atop the Burj dressed in the Emirates' cabin crew outfit. (Image: Emirates/Twitter)

Emirates went on to post a behind-the-scene video footage of the daring commercial on top of the Burj Khalifa to show how they actually managed the shoot.

How does it feel to ‘literally’ stand or sit on the top of the world? Up until now, only Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise could be able to answer the question. But not anymore! UAE airline Emirates recently decided to scale the world’s tallest building- the Burj Khalifa to shoot a commercial and in true style, the advertisement has a woman in full cabin crew uniform standing atop the building’s tallest point. The commercial, shot without any green screen or special effects has blown away the minds of netizens all over who are marvelling at the daredevil execution of the commercial.

The airlines hired UK stuntwoman Nicole Smith-Ludvik to climb the Burj. Smith-Ludvik, a skydiving instructor is now among those elite few who have climbed the world’s tallest skyscraper which towers over every other building anywhere at 828 metres.

Netizens, as shook as they were at the daring commercial, some posed a doubt as to whether the airline had actually managed to shoot it at the real spot that high up in the sky or was it achieved with green screen or visual effects. To erase all doubts, the airline however went on to post a behind-the-scene video footage of the commercial to show the internet how they actually managed to shoot the commercial and not using any other way.

RELATED STORIES

The BTS video shows Smith-Ludvik standing atop the Burj dressed in the Emirates’ cabin crew outfit. “Hi mommy, I’m on top of the world," she squeals as the video then moves on to show how the entire process was achieved using a series of training sessions all replete with harness and safety instruments attached to Smith-Ludvik as she practices for he commercial by holding the placards in her hands.

A single drone was used to get the perfect shot of the commercial and performed in a continuous take.

The video says how the crew travelled from Level 160 of the building to the top for an hour. The Bujr Khalifa has a total of 163 floors and above it is the pinnacle of the skyscraper.

“Filming at the pinnacle required rigorous preparation and adherence to a stringent safety protocol," the BTS said.

Reacting to the impressive commercial’s behind-the-scenes video, netizens marveled at the uniqueness and risk involved with the commercial whereas some even tried to see it hilariously.

With the new commercial Emirates said it was grateful for being removed off the red list of UK’s international travel curbs.

Smith-Ludvik’s Instagram handle says she is a ‘world traveller, skydiver, yoga instructor, hiker and adventurer’ and so if anyone could’ve pulled this off, it was her. The Emirates in a statement said how ‘a custom platform with an attached pole was built at the top for the protagonist to stand on. She was attached to the pole as well as two other different points directly to the pinnacle, through a hidden harness under the Emirates uniform.’

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

first published:August 10, 2021, 12:42 IST