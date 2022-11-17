CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Buzz » Woman Orders Second-Hand Jeans Online, Receives A Box Of Onions Instead
1-MIN READ

Woman Orders Second-Hand Jeans Online, Receives A Box Of Onions Instead

By: Buzz Staff

Local News Desk

Last Updated: November 17, 2022, 13:14 IST

Delhi, India

The customer then shared a picture of the parcel, which showed a box filled with small onions at the bottom.

A woman received a package of onions instead of Levi's jeans she ordered from an online website, leaving the seller stunned as well.

You might have heard a lot of stories about people ordering expensive products online and receiving soap bars, bricks or any other miscellaneous items instead. Something similar recently happened with a woman who ordered branded jeans online and got a box of onions delivered to her doorstep.

There are times when you like an expensive piece of garment and manage to find it on a website where people list their worn items at a discounted rate. But, this customer was left stunned when she bought a pair of secondhand Levi’s jeans from a seller on Depop, reported The Mirror. Instead of the jeans, she received a box full of small onions, much to her shock. In addition to her, this also left the seller shocked, who asserted to have sent the item displayed on the website.

Before the consumer filed an official complaint against the independent seller, she texted the seller, who assured her that they had no idea how the jeans got exchanged with the onions inside the package.

The customer texted the seller, “Hello, before I open a Depop case for this, do you have any explanation why I just received a parcel with onions in it instead of the jeans I ordered?” To this, the seller responded stating that they were confused about it themselves. “Sorry, I’m really confused, I sent the Levi’s. Did it look open to you?” asked the seller.

The customer then shared a picture of the parcel, which showed a box filled with small onions at the bottom.

In a similar instance, a man from Bihar had claimed that he ordered a drone camera from an online retailer but received one kilogram of potatoes instead. He had also made a video about it, which went viral on the internet. The video showed the man asking the delivery executive to open the package, soon after which the executive admitted that the retailer had committed fraud.

first published:November 17, 2022, 13:11 IST
last updated:November 17, 2022, 13:14 IST