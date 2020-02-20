Woman Passenger in Flight Gets Hurt after Being Punched Repeatedly for Reclining Her Seat

No one thought reclining his/her seat in a transport would become an international debate till an American Airlines passenger raised a red flag on the issue.

On February 8, Wendi Williams, a teacher from Virginia Beach, tweeted about her ordeal when she took a flight from New Orleans to Charlotte on January 31. She wrote that a passenger sitting behind her punched the seat several times after Wendi reclined it. To add to it, she also complained about the flight attendant’s response to her troubles.

In a series of tweets, she wrote, “He punched my seat about 9 times then I started videoing. The flight attendant didn’t look at the video and took his side. She gave me a passenger disturbance notice & threatened to have me escorted off the plane! My crime was reclining my seat.”

He punched my seat about 9 times then I started videoing. The flight attendant didn’t look at the video and took his side. She gave me a passenger disturbance notice & threatened to have me escorted off the plane! My crime was reclining my seat. — wendi (@steelersfanOG) February 8, 2020

She also pointed that when the man asked her to straighten the seat so that he could eat, she agreed. However, when she reclined the seat after he was done eating, it resulted in the punches from the co-passenger. As a reaction, Wendi decided to film the complete incident.

On an American Airlines enquiry, Wendi gave information about her flight and seat. She also revealed that she has lost time at work, and took several visits to doctor.

My name is Wendi Williams. It was flight AA4393, from New Orleans to Charlotte, seat 20D. You clearly want me to do this quietly through a DM. I tried 3 times to do this quietly. I’ve lost time at work, had to visit a doctor, got x-rays, and have has horrible headaches for a week https://t.co/MDAp4NqUJ2 — wendi (@steelersfanOG) February 8, 2020

An American Airlines spokesperson said, “We are aware of a customer dispute that transpired on American Eagle flight 4392, operated by Republic Airways on January 31st.” The airlines said that they are looking into the matter.