Woman Patient Brought to Hospital on Garbage Cart in Bihar, Video Goes Viral

A woman patient in Bihar was transported to hospital by her family on a wheeled cart which is traditionally used to carry garbage. The incident took place in West Champaran district and the family, according to a report in Hindustan Times, was forced to bring the woman on the pushcart after she complained of breathlessness and high fever on Wednesday evening.

Around half a dozen people brought the 45-year-old woman to the sub-divisional hospital in Bagaha, seven km from the patient’s house. The woman patient’s husband said they had no option as public transport was shut due to the lockdown, however, he did not clarify whether they tried for an ambulance or not.

Bagaha’s Sub-divisional Magistrate (SDM) Shekhar Anand claimed that their investigation revealed the family was not denied ambulance service, and so, there was no need to bring the patient on a cart. “We have a good number of ambulances for service, and we want people to make use of our ambulance services for ferrying the patients," the SDM said even as several incidents have been reported in Bihar where patients and even Covid victims were being ferried on carts.

Meanwhile, this case took an awry turn after hospital authorities said the woman patient had vanished from the hospital following brief but incomplete treatment. “She was under our treatment as she was suffering from breathlessness. But, in the morning, she was nowhere to be found in the hospital and hence,she has been declared a LAMA (left against medical advice)," said hospital’s medical officer, Dr AK Tiwari.

The second wave of Covid-19, unlike the first one, has spread deep into rural areas of the country. And with states like Bihar that have poor health infrastructure, the pandemic has posed a fresh challenge.

The state has 58,610 active infections of Covid-19 as on May 19.

