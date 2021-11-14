Woman Pauses Singing to Give Money to Man Looking for Food in Trash, Gesture Wins Hearts

The greatest quality of kindness is that you find it in the most unexpected places. Just when you start thinking that something is not right with this world, an individual’s effort gives you a rope of hope. This clip of a woman’s heartwarming gesture to help a man searching for food in the dustbin is another such hope. The video shared by Instagram user Liv Harland showed her pausing her musical performance to help a poor man struggling to find food

Explaining the incident with text on her video, Harland wrote that she spotted the man while she was delivering her performance on the street. The man was looking for chicken nuggets in the bin when she walked up to him and offered help to get fresh ones.

She then took the money out of her collection box and handed it over to the man. Surprised by this kind gesture, the man accepts the money and thanks Harland before walking away to get some food. He replied, “Thank you, lovely."

Harland’s gesture left the passerby impressed and another man dropped extra money in her collection box. Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the video of Harland‘s kindness has received over 1.8 lakh views along with nearly 14 thousand likes on Instagram.

Reacting to the clip, users posted their appreciative comments for her kindness. “This is unreal!! you are so genuine and caring," wrote a user.

“Oh my god I love you, what a beautiful thing to do," commented another

“This made me cry. you have a beautiful soul,” wrote a third.

Helping others doesn’t necessarily require great heroics, it at times is just about small gestures that make a big impact on others. The world be a totally different place if more people adopted kindness.

