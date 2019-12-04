Woman Pays for Groceries for Strangers at a Store, Fans Later Identify Her as Singer Sia
Recently, shoppers to a Walmart store in California were left surprised a day before Thanksgiving, when a woman, who identified herself as Cici announced that she would be paying grocery bills of everyone in the store as she won a lottery. Later, it turned out that the selfless woman was none other than "Cheap Thrills" and "Chandelier" singer, Sia.
In a video shared on social media, the Australian singer is seen accepting flowers, hugging customers and paying for their purchase.
People at the store could not identify the Grammy nominated singer who is often seen donning quirky face-covering wigs as well as big hats that cover her face. The singer was not in her usual appearance as she is seen on her videos.
The singer's true identity was revealed only after one for her die-hard fans realised it was Sia and asked her for a photograph. The video went viral on social media within a few minutes.
A fan shared a video of Sia’s selfless gesture on Twitter and captioned it, "So @Sia paid for my groceries today thank you so much!! The heart and beautiful soul you have for paying for everyone!! I’m sorry for telling everyone once I realized who you were!! But this kindness must be acknowledged!!!"
The video shows Sia going from counter to counter swiping her card and paying the bills for people for their purchase.
So @Sia paid for my groceries today thank you so much!! The heart and beautiful soul you have for paying for everyone!! I’m sorry for telling everyone once I realized who you were !! But this kindness must be acknowledged!!! pic.twitter.com/p7CMvBBQyP— Adri Buckles (@mexican_locaaa) November 28, 2019
Several fans of Sia were left surprised and impressed with her act of kindness. Many took to social media to share the pictures from the supermarket as they posted with the singer.
Sia paid for my mom’s groceries at Walmart and bought my sister gift cards and no one recognized her ??? pic.twitter.com/cm04D67qsU— giselle (@gisellenjh) November 28, 2019
