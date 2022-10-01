Woman Pays Respect to Ramayan's Arun Govil Aka Lord Ram, Video Goes Viral

Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan became a massive phenomenon during the 90s. However, even decades later, the popularity of the mythological show hasn’t diminished a tad bit. And a recently going viral video is a testimony to it. Actor Arun Govil who played the role of Lord Ram was recently spotted at the airport but what made his public appearance more interesting was the love of one of his fans. He bumped into one of his ardent fans outside the airport premises which is truly unmissable.

In the video that has been going viral on the internet, Arun Govil is at the airport while a lady is seen holding his feet and paying respect to him. While the actor is uncomfortable in the situation, he also goes on to have a brief interaction with the lady. At one point, the lady even sits in front of him and joins her hands.

Anshul Saxena who shared the video on Twitter also wrote, “Exactly 35 years ago, Ramayan aired for the first time in 1987”. He added, “Arun Govil played the role of Shri Ram. He is now 64 years old”. Take a look at the post below.

Exactly 35 years ago, Ramayan aired for the first time in 1987. Arun Govil played the role of Shri Ram. He is now 64 years old. pic.twitter.com/3jYE9Xe6yi — Anshul Saxena (@AskAnshul) October 1, 2022

Netizens went all out to flood the comment section with all things nice as soon as the video was shared online. Some users thought the video was too cute, while others praised the actor for his role in the hit show. One of the users wrote, “Arun Govil and Nitish Bhardwaj played Shri Ram and Shri Krishna so perfectly that many could not see them in any other roles after that. Even today if someone mentions Ram or Krishna, what emerges in our mind are their faces. Such is their legacy”. Another user wrote, “Dare I say this but if I ever happen to meet @arungovil12, my gestures would be no different. Jai Shree Ram”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

sentiment associated is so heart warming and respect given by this duo to a character even 35 years of the show was aired is simply astounding. @arungovil12 sir your gesture is equally amazing. This can happen only in India — Hardik Shah (@hardiks165) October 1, 2022

Don't feel cringe watching this because she sees her Prabhu ShreeRam in Arunji. This is very heart warming. That show and role cannot be repeated. — Sindhu (@sindhutatsme) October 1, 2022

Dare I say this but if I ever happen to meet @arungovil12 , my gestures would be no different 🙏

Jai Shree Ram🙏😌 — Pratik Bulani (@PRATIKBULANI555) October 1, 2022

Because he acted Shree Ram's character so well that everyone sees "Shree Ram" in him. — Amit Kumar Sahu 🇮🇳 (@Amit_dammit1998) October 1, 2022

Arun Govil and Nitish Bhardwaj played Shri Ram and Shri Krishna so perfectly that many could not see them in any other roles after that.

Even today if someone mentions Ram or Krishna, what emerges in our mind are their faces. 🙏

Such is their legacy. — Madhukar (@kookoocuckoo) October 1, 2022

About Ramayan

Ramayan was one of the hit TV shows that aired from 1987 to 1988. It is based on the ancient epic in which the exiled Prince Rama and his brother Laxman set out to rescue Rama’s wife, Sita, who has been kidnapped by Ravana, the demon king of Lanka. The Ramanand Sagar directorial TV show stars Arun Govil, Deepika Chikhalia, Sunil Lahri and Arvind Trivedi. The TV show is still popular among many people.

